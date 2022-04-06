Ezra Miller’s Arrest Triggers Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting to Determine The Flash Star’s Future

The Flash and Fantastic Beasts’ Ezra Miller was reportedly the subject of an emergency Warner Bros. meeting following the star’s recent arrest in Hawaii.

According to Rolling Stone, Warner Bros. and DC executives held the emergency meeting last month, eventually determining to “hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Cinematic Universe.”

The meeting, held on March 31st, occurred after Miller — who goes by they/them pronouns — was the subject of 10 police calls in a month.

Miller was eventually arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii after they took issue with people singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ballad “Shallow.”

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told the Associated Press that the song aggravated Miller, who ultimately “yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.”

Miller was released after paying $500 bail.

The day after the arrest, two people filed a petition asking for a temporary restraining order against the actor, claiming Miller had “burst into their bedroom and threatened them.”

“The complaint claims that Miller ‘burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened’ the alleged male victim by ‘saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife,’” The Independent reported.

Miller also purportedly had “frequent meltdowns” during production on The Flash last year, and Rolling Stone reported that while the star did not have any violent outbursts, they were “losing it.”

“Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’” an insider told the magazine.

The actor also made headlines in April 2020 when they appeared to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

