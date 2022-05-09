Fans Charged Up to $50,000 for Travis Scott’s First Public Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Travis Scott performed a set at Miami nightclub E11even this weekend for his first public concert since last year’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Scott first hit the stage at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, performing a roughly 45-minute set for fans that paid up to $50,000 to see the rapper’s comeback concert.

According to Rolling Stone, who spoke to a doorman at the event, general admission at the club was $300 for men and $200 for women, while anyone could pay another $200 in cash to skip the line.

Other patrons could reserve a table at the club for roughly $50,000.

“Travis Scott usually costs half a million dollars to perform at your venue,” the doorman said. “And he hasn’t performed in seven months, so this one is highly anticipated. We pre-sold all our tables. Reservations were averaging $50,000 tonight.”

The high price tag might explain why several celebrities attended Scott’s performance that night, including Logan Paul, Future, Tyga, Zedd, will.i.am, Busta Rhymes, Danny Amendola, Travis Kelce, Terrence J, Teyana Taylor, and Karrueche, according to E!

Scott also welcomed Migos rapper Quavo onto the stage at one point, and the two performed their hit “Pick Up The Phone” during his set.

The performance fell roughly seven months after 10 people died and hundreds were injured during a crowd surge incident at Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Scott faced backlash following the tragedy, as many faulted him for failing to stop the concert amid the crowd surge, while others claimed safety was not a priority for festival planners.

Scott has spoken out since the incident and insisted he was unaware of what happened until a press conference was held after his set.

Despite the claim, 380 lawsuits, which seek billions of dollars in damage, have been filed against Scott, Drake — who performed that night — Live Nation, Contemporary Services Corp., Apple, and others involved in the festival.

But Astroworld seemed to be far from Scott’s mind during his E11even performance, as several outlets have reported that the rapper was in high spirits throughout his set.

“Everybody owes me a shot,” Scott shouted into a microphone, according to Rolling Stone. “We need every stripper to report to the fucking stage right now. We need every bottle reported to this motherfucking floor. At club E11even, that ass better shake.”

Watch clips of his performance above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com