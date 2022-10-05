‘F*ck Him’: Numerous Oscar Voters Say There’s ‘No Chance’ They’ll Vote Will Smith for His New Role

Less than a year after his infamous slap of Chris Rock on live television, Will Smith already has a new movie being released smack dab in the middle of Hollywood’s Oscar season.

Emancipation will be released by Apple in December. The Antoine Fuqua-directed movie stars Smith as a runaway slave being chased by plantation owners. Smith was awarded the Best Actor Academy Award for King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards after he slapped Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Emancipation being released in December is certain to cause mass speculation about Apple’s Oscar hopes and voters are already dishing out their opinions of the film’s chances ahead of its release. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to a number of voters on whether they could cast a vote for Smith after the slap heard around the world, and many say there is no chance.

“F*ck him. So no,” a member of the Oscars’ marketing branch plainly said.

Another member from the department agreed, saying, “I do not care that Emancipation is being released. And I would not vote for him in any category.”

“Would I vote for Will Smith? Right after I vote for [Donald] Trump,” another member sarcastically said.

Numerous others took a hardline stance against supporting Smith in the Best Actor category — he is also a producer, meaning he could be up for a Best Picture nod — but some were willing to let the work speak for itself.

“In the end, when all is said and done, the brilliance of the performance is more important than whether the artist has a moral compass,” a member said.

“I was outraged by the slap, but if he gives the best performance of the year I’d vote for him,” another said.

“Hundreds of talented people worked on Emancipation. Why should they be punished for the actions of Will Smith? So, for their sake, I’m happy Apple is releasing the movie,” a member of the writers branch added.

Others believe it’s too soon for another Smith Oscar contender, while some see the timing as just good marketing on Apple’s part.

“I think more time should go by before Will Smith is considered for any award. I’m surprised Emancipation is being released, but I assume it’s for financial reasons, as well as hoping for award nominations,” a member of the Oscars’ actors branch said.

“I actually think it’s smart for Apple to release it this year … Given the timing, they may get more eyeballs and awareness than they would at any other time,” one member said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com