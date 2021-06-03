‘Enforced Farming is Really Not a Vibe’: Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Explains Why Her Commie Friends Should Embrace A.I.

Pop star and Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes has taken up the duty of touting the benefits of artificial intelligence to her reluctant communist friends.

“I have a proposition for the communists,” Grimes said in a Wednesday Tik Tok. “So typically, most of the communists I know are not a big fan of AI, but if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism.”

Grimes went on to claim that if there were extensive implementation of AI, “like we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work,” as the technology “could actually theoretically solve for abundance.”

“Everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being,” she added. “AI could automate all the farming, weed out systematic corruption, thereby bringing us to as close as possible to genuine equality.”

Grimes’ rationale is based on the notion that communists are looking to stop working, predicting that those who follow the ideology would jump at the idea to grant AI, and owners of the technology — Musk included — authority of farming.

Communists, however, largely prioritize communal control of major means of production, slightly tainting her proposition.

“So basically, everything that everybody loves about communism but without the collective farm,” Grimes added. “Because let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

