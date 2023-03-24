Former Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Says Company She ‘Worked For’ Panicked Over Her ‘Young Demographic’ After She Came Out

Former Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa claims a “company” she worked for back in 2021 demanded to meet with her following her announcement that she was gay.

The claim was made during one of her many popular TikTok videos, which quickly garnered over 3.1 million views. The account, operated by Siwa, has over 45.8 million followers.

Her “story time” video featured the story written out on the screen as pop singer Meghan Trainor’s new song “Mother” played in the background.

“January 2021, I come out to the world… The company I work for told me they needed to have a meeting w/ me ASAP,” she wrote.

“During this meeting, the PRESIDENT of the company negatively asked me ‘What are you gonna tell your young demographic?’ I took a second to process what I was just asked, and then, I replied…’THE TRUTH,'” Siwa explained.

Back in 2021, Siwa appeared on the Nickelodeon film The J Team. She previously starred in an animated tv series for the network The JoJo & BowBow Show Show that ran from 2018-2019.

“I’ve never seen a man roll his eyes so far in the back of his head,” Siwa wrote in the video. “It was silent, so I started talking again. I said ‘I’m not gonna hide who I am and who I love to anyone, ESPECIALLY to the next generation.’ He didn’t like that very much.”

According to E! News, Nickelodeon had denied that they are the company Siwa was referencing.

“We are unaware of what incident or meeting JoJo is referencing, but it certainly did not happen at Nickelodeon,” a statement read. “We have valued and supported JoJo since day one of our relationship together and we still do today.”

Nickelodeon also stated it has a PRIDE Capsule Collection with JoJo, which will retail in May with a portion of the proceeds going to GLSEN, an organization that aims to support LGBTQ youth in schools.

Siwa has previously been vocal about her creative differences with the network.

According to E! News, back in 2021 she pushed back on the company during her popular D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert series where she claimed the company banned songs from her setlist.

She was also nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2022 but was unable to attend the event because she was not invited. “I’m not sure why, but I just didn’t get an invite,” Siwa said.

Watch above via @itsjojosiwa on TikTok.

