Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy gave no pushback when Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America and the show’s guest, claimed Disney was interested in “grooming” children for adult enjoyment.

“It is so sad because it seems that sexualized content is the new pixie dust at Disney,” Hawkins said on Sunday. “And It is sprinkled liberally — it’s everywhere.”

Hawkins sat down with Campos-Duffy as Fox News hosts and anchors have waged a war against Disney for being too “woke,” and “left-leaning” — mentioning the word 252 times in two days last month.

Disney found itself in the spotlight following mixed reactions to the company’s response to a piece of controversial Florida legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While liberals and progressives condemned the company for denouncing the bill after it was passed, conservatives took issue with Disney taking a political stance at all (despite the fact that Disney has long been political).

Hawkins went on to tell Campos-Duffy that while her family loves classic Disney films, and Walt Disney’s original work, she can no longer watch the company’s films.

“It’s very clear from Turning Red to the leaked Zoom call that Disney just held with their own employees, that Disney LLC is clearly no longer interested in being this guardian of innocence,” she added.

“They are interested in pushing kids, you know, out of Neverland, right into the adult sexualized world where sadly they can be groomed for adult enjoyment.”

Despite the fact that Hawkins’ argument hinges on a QAnon conspiracy that Hollywood executives, celebrities, and elites are involved in a massive pedophile ring, Campos-Duffy called the notion “such an interesting point.”

“You’re right, it wasn’t just that it was about preserving and guarding childhood and innocence for children, but we adults love going with our kids to Disney world because it brought us back to the magical innocent time and that’s gone,” Campos-Duffy added.

