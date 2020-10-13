Gal Gadot has finally responded to the backlash over her now-infamous “Imagine” video, which featured dozens of celebrities singing along to the John Lennon classic while stuck in quarantine.

Gadot shared the viral video on Instagram back in March as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a nationwide lockdown. The actress kicked off the video, which included stars like Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams and many more joining her in an awkward rendition of Lennon’s iconic 1971 song.

Many people on social media felt the singalong was cringeworthy and out of touch. Critics of the video didn’t see the value of celebrities singing from their luxurious homes while people across the country were suffering and in need of resources. The New York Times even published a scathing analysis of the video, describing it as a “multi-celebrity car-crash pop anthem” and “far from inspiring in a time of crisis.”

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Gadot defended the viral video while acknowledging it wasn’t received the way she had hoped. “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” she said. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

“I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig],” she added. “Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

