Game of Thrones Documentary Shows Kit Harington’s Emotional Reaction to That Big Finale Moment

By Josh FeldmanMay 28th, 2019, 4:15 pm

(Game of Thrones spoilers below.)

HBO aired a documentary on Sunday, The Last Watch, with a big behind-the-scenes look at the final season of Game of Thrones, which included some memorable reactions from the cast during the table read.

The most notable one was Kit Harington‘s reaction to finding out that Jon Snow was going to kill Daenerys Targaryen.

Harington had apparently not read the script before then. In interviews with Entertainment Weekly, Clarke and Harington recalled the moment of truth:

At the table read, Clarke sat across from Harington so she could “watch him compute all of this.” When they got to their final scene together, recalls Harington, “I looked at Emilia and there was a moment of me realizing, ‘No, no…’”

And Clarke nodded back, sadly, ‘Yes…’

“He was crying,” Clarke says. “And then it was kind of great him not having read it.”

And the documentary captured the look on their faces when Harington realized what he was reading:

The documentary also captured some other notable reactions from the cast, including the whole cast’s reaction to Arya killing the Night King and Conleth Hill‘s reaction in particular to his character Varys‘ death:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

