Garth Brooks Will Now Perform at Dive Bars Instead of Stadiums to Ensure Concert Attendees are Vaccinated

Garth Brooks announced that he will replace his upcoming stadium concerts with shows at dive bars in order to ensure that attendees are vaccinated or abiding by Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Stadiums are officially out for this year,” he said during the latest episode of his Facebook series Inside Studio G.

Brooks went on to explain that he will continue to perform at dive bars for the remainder of the year because “dive bars are vaccinated.”

“What you want to do is what’s best for the people. I want to play music and I want to get out there and laugh,” he said.

“I’m telling you the look in people’s eyes from stage — from getting together singing again — brought so much hope and so much joy. It’d kill me to have to shut it down again.”

Brooks acknowledged that some NFL teams have managed to ensure the fans at their stadiums have been vaccinated or have received a negative test for Covid-19.

“Great for them,” he said. “I just can’t imagine how you pull all that together.”

The country legend went on to say that attendees of his “Dive Bar tour” will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test that was taken 72 hours before the show. Brooks added that he plans to learn from the NFL, schools, and other organizations to improve his coronavirus safety measures in the future.

“It’s just foot to the pedal. Just all the way to the floor,” he added of playing smaller venues. “From when you start to when you finish. So much fun. I’m so looking forward to this.”

Brooks previously announced the cancelation of five stadium concerts in August 2021, also sharing his vaccination status on his show:

“I’m vaccinated, 100% vaccinated. Everybody on the freakin’ tour, vaccinated,” he said. “I cannot make you get vaccinated. Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we’re all going to make our own choices.”

