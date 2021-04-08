George Clooney Gave Stunning Recommendation on How to Refute Derek Chauvin Defense

Ben Crump, the lawyer for George Floyd’s family, told the hosts of The View that George Clooney suggested Derek Chauvin “get down on the floor” and let someone kneel on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — if he is so confident that external factors ultimately killed Floyd.

During an interview on the ABC daytime show Wednesday, The View’s Joy Behar asked Crump if he is hopeful that the Chauvin trial will end in conviction, questioning why the outcome of this case would be different than similar cases before it.

“Joy, that’s a very deep question. In my heart, I believe that Derek Chauvin will be convicted for the killing of George Floyd, but the American legal system has broken my heart before,” Crump replied. “When we think about so many cases that we have come to know as rallying cries for Black Lives Matter, but what I think is different about this case, Joy, is this video is so graphic. It is so horrific. I think people all over America who have been watching this trial from gavel to gavel have somewhat suffered PTSD just from watching the video and watching the trial.

Crump went on to reveal that the Floyd family also has some prominent faces in their corner, like Clooney, who allegedly wrote to the civil rights attorney to condemn Chauvin’s defense team for suggesting that drugs, and not Chauvin’s knee pressed onto Floyd’s neck, were the cause of death.

“He says, ‘Attorney Crump, you should tell them that if Derek Chauvin feels so confident in that, he should volunteer during his case to get down on the floor in that courtroom and let somebody come and put their knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds and be able to see if he can survive,’” Crump recalled.

“The experts will opine during this case that the average human being can go without oxygen from 30 seconds to 90 seconds — where George Floyd went without oxygen for over 429 seconds, and that’s why it was intentional what this officer did,” Crump added. “And I believe in my heart that he will be held criminally liable and it will hopefully set new precedents in America.”

Watch above, via ABC.

