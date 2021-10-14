George Takei Slams William Shatner as 'Unfit' Guinea Pig After His Space Flight

Sulu and Kirk are at it again.

George Takei took aim at former Star Trek co-star William Shatner following his space flight on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, calling him an “unfit” guinea pig.

Takei made the comments when asked about the flight at the opening of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Wednesday night, per Page Six.

“He’s boldly going where other people have gone before,” Takei scoffed, playing on a Star Trek phrase said first by Shatner’s Captain Kirk.

Shatner became the oldest person to go to space on Wednesday — a narrative the actor denounced at New York’s Comic Con — beaming about the trip once he returned back to Earth.

While most were impressed, or at least excited by the Star Trek hero’s trip to space, Takei used the opportunity to spark up a years-long feud between the former co-stars.

“He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens,” Takei added. “So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study. Although he’s not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”

The two actors have been exchanging jabs for decades. Takei once accused Shatner of being “very self-centered” and ignoring him on set, while Shatner claimed his co-star was suffering from “psychosis.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com