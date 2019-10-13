An SNL sketch cut for time last night stars Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon going all out) and his two associates selling you on doing business with Mr. “Pizza Rat Senior” himself.

“The only lawyer who’s on your side and off his meds.”

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two Giuliani associates arrested last week, showed up too — the latter played by host David Harbour.

“At Giulian & Associates,” Rudy promises, “we may not have passed the bar, but we definitely lowered it!”

And their many services include: “mistress go-aways,” “brick through window of judge,” and “TV/VCR repair.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com