‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Third Most Watched Film of All-Time on Netflix

Despite being released less than two weeks ago on Dec. 23, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already become Netflix’s third-most watched film.

According to Variety, the long awaited sequel to the 2019 mystery film Knives Out, has raked in 209.4 million viewing hours — making it the streamer’s third most watched film alongside Red Notice and Don’t Look Up.

Its debut garnered 82.1 million viewing hours, and demand has not waned since. The film has ranked among the 10 most popular on the streaming platform for two weeks running. It currently sits at No. 1 in English language films on Netflix — with the original film, Knives Out, checking in at No. 3.

The sequel has Daniel Craig returning as Detective Benoit Blanc, along with a star studded ensemble — including Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe.

Glass Onion garnered a 93% favorable rating on Rotten Tomatoes after being initially released in movie theaters in September before being made available on Netflix.

Back in March 2021, Netflix purchased Knives Out for $450 million dollars along with the rights to two additional films including Glass Onion and a yet-to-be-released third edition of the franchise.

The film has received mixed reviews with some calling the sequel a “sillier” version of the original. Some viewers had more stark criticism — including The Daily Wire’s, Ben Shapiro, who called it “actively bad” in a series of viral tweets.

