‘Go For Her Neck’: Lisa Rinna Recalls Almost Strangling Real Housewives Cast Member in Shocking Scene — But Stopping For Fear of Jail

Lisa Rinna recently opened up about one of the most iconic scenes from her eight seasons on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and revealed just how close she came to choking out a fellow cast member.

Rinna, who just recently announced that she would be stepping away from the show, sat down with Mel Ottenberg of Interview Magazine to talk about the infamous Amsterdam fight where things almost came to blows between Rinna and cast member Kim Richards.

The fight in Amsterdam saw both Richards and Rinna lose their cool after Richards suggested she knew secrets about Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin. Drinks were thrown, wine glasses broken, and accusations were made.

Reflecting on the fight from season 5 of the hit Bravo show, Rinna said she had to remind herself not to physically assault Richards out of fear of going to a foreign jail.

“Was that anger real?” Ottenberg asked.

“One million percent,” Rinna confirmed. “Just so you know, we sat down not five minutes before that. We hadn’t even ordered. We’d gotten our drinks. They even pre-ordered our drinks, I think.”

“But you get into that bubble and things are bubbling up and she had pissed me off and I had pissed her off so much up until that point. And this is the final trip. So you already have three-and-a-half months, almost four months of stuff, right?” Rinna added.

Rinna even hinted that producers for the show were aware that the women were already not seeing eye to eye and encouraged Richard to push the tension further by claiming to know secrets about Rinna’s husband.

“They knew exactly what to tell her to say, which they did. I mean, she has said to me, ‘I know there was nothing,'” Rinna revealed.

“They fed her?” Ottenberg attempted to clarify.

“Well, they know what your buttons are by that point,” Rinna replied.

When debating if any other Real Housewives moment could rival the fight, Rinna said no chance.

“You can’t touch Amsterdam. That would never happen in real life. That will never happen again,” Rinna said.

“I don’t even know what happened in that moment, but I’m just glad I didn’t fucking strangle her, because I cross over that table and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Don’t touch her. You’ll go to jail and you’re in fucking Amsterdam. You’ll never get out.’ That’s what stopped me. And remember, I go for her neck,” she remembered.

“I can’t even believe I’m saying this. I went for her neck. And somehow I pulled myself back thinking, ‘I’m going to prison if I touch her,'” she added.

Later in the conversation, Ottenberg dove deeper into the relationship dynamics on the screen.

“There must be some people where you’re like, ‘I cannot be left in a room alone with these people.'” she said.

“Well, when it gets really intense, it’s real,” Rinna said. “That’s why it’s so difficult. It’s not a script. I’m not playing a character. I mean, I’m playing a version of myself, because you don’t get all of us. You get a certain amount of us, in the juxtaposition of throwing us all together.”

“I don’t have to react to that in real life because I don’t get that in real life. So, it’s putting yourself in a position where you have to react to what you’re getting, and it’s not normal circumstances. And at the end of the day, I’ve always been able to remember it’s a TV show. We can love or hate each other, but we’re still making a TV show together,” she added.

Watch above via Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

