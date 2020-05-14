Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will go head-to-head on Friday in a nacho-making contest to help raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Nacho Average Showdown” will air live on The Food Network’s Facebook page on Friday and will show a cook-off between Murray and his son chef Homer Murray, and Fieri and his son Hunter Fieri. Terry Crews and Shaquille O’Neal will judge each team’s signature nacho dish while the Food Network’s Carla Hall will host.

The Food Network took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the “showdown:”

‼️ NACHO AVERAGE SHOWDOWN ‼️ @GuyFieri + @hunterfieri will battle Bill + Homer Murray in a nacho-building contest LIVE on our Facebook page! 👊👊 @carlahall, @terrycrews + @Shaq are joining too, all to support @NRAEF! 🔥 Head to https://t.co/Uu2t5M2dI9 on Friday @ 5|4c to watch. pic.twitter.com/elOWfCxPOy — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) May 12, 2020

Fieri has already donated more than $20 million to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help affected industry workers.

“It’s gonna be a blast. We’re making nachos, we’re competing virtually, and you’re gonna dig it,” Fieri said in the promotional video. “Make sure you tune in.”

