As the U.S. faces a shortage of medical supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak, the casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and The Resident are donating masks, gowns, and gloves to doctors and hospitals.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well,” Krista Vernoff, executive producer of both shows told Good Morning America.

Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, took to Instagram to thank the crew of Fox’s The Resident for their “generous donation” of “gowns, masks, and gloves” among other types of personal protective equipment:

