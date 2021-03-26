Grey’s Anatomy Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Latest Dead Character to Return to the Show

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After bringing Derek Sheperd, a.k.a McDreamy, and George O’Malley back from the dead, Grey’s Anatomy is gifting fans with another surprise guest.

Chyler Leigh, who played Lexie Grey and was tragically killed off in Season 8, will appear in next week’s episode of the medical drama, according to the promo for the show.

Lexie was the half sister of titular character Meredith Grey, and first appeared as an intern in the show’s third season, quickly becoming a fan favorite. She was later killed off the show when a group of the doctors were in a plane crash, which also ended up killing her one true love Mark Sloane.

Lexie’s return, like Derek and George’s, is not the product of a resurrection, or supernatural twist — but actually a materialization resulting from Meredith’s Covid-19 dreams.

Yes, to those not caught up to Season 17, Meredith has contracted the coronavirus, and is now on a ventilator, struggling to survive.

Former Grey’s Anatomy cast members have been appearing on a tranquil beach Meredith has been manifesting while she battles Covid-19, reuniting her, and fans, with her late husband, best friend, and now sister.

Fans have been holding their breath waiting for Lexie’s big return to return from the dead, as many predicted she must be the next beloved character to get the Covid beach treatment.

“We’ve carefully designed that beach so that whatever your belief system is, that beach fits into it,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter. “For me, that is a real place that exists in between; it’s an in-between place where Meredith can hang out and the dead people she loves can visit her. That’s where it started. But not everybody believes in a life beyond this body.”

The latest season of Grey’s Anatomy, which aired amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is dedicated to frontline and health care workers — highlighting the hard work and sacrifices of first responders.

“The most important task we had this season was to honor the reality of this global pandemic and the impact it’s having — particularly on health care workers,” Vernoff said of the season, adding, “We hope our show inspires you to wear your masks to protect them and each other. As Derek Shepherd would say, ‘It’s a beautiful day to save lives.'”

