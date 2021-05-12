Grimes Reveals She was Hospitalized for a Panic Attack After Elon Musk’s SNL Debut

Grimes revealed that she was hospitalized for a panic attack this week, just days after her partner Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live.

Grimes, whose given name is Claire Boucher, shared news of her hospitalization in an Instagram caption, posted with a picture of herself and musical guest Miley Cyrus:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰࿎ (@grimes)

“Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy,” she wrote. “But nonetheless – wowwwww [Cyrus] is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd [sic] so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”

The pop star was also featured in the latest episode of the variety show — playing Nintendo’s Princess Peach while Musk portrayed Wario.

The sketch featuring the couple, titled “Wario,” was set in a courtroom as Wario was on trial for the murder of Mario. Although Wario was in the hot seat, it was revealed that Mario’s brother Luigi had been having an affair with Mario’s wife Princess Peach. While Peach insisted she “never touched him under the overalls,” a censored nude photo and some text exchanges revealed the truth.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]