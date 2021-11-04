Guy Fieri Surprises Newly-Engaged Kristen Stewart to Answer Call for ‘Sweet Spikey-Haired’ Wedding Officiant

Kristen Stewart is having a great week.

While on the Howard Stern Show Tuesday, Stewart announced that she and her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer had gotten engaged, adding, “We did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

“So, the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much,” Stewart added.

Fieri caught news of Stewart’s dream wedding officiant and surprised her while on the Today Show to answer her request.

“Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said in a pre-taped video message. “I’m all in!”

A clearly delighted and shocked Stewart immediately asked Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb if the Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star was joking, prompting the hosts to ask if her wedding request was genuine.

“Absolutely!” Stewart exclaimed. “Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

Fieri took to Twitter after the segment to confirm his response:

“Oh that offer is legit!” he wrote, including a laughing emoji.

While discussing her engagement with Howard Stern, Stewart also revealed that Meyer “nailed” the proposal, saying, “It was really cute, she did very well. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

“I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird fucking gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” Stewart shared. “She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was fucking so cute.”

Watch above, via NBC.

