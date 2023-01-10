Gwyneth Paltrow Fondly Recalls the 90s: You Could Do ‘Cocaine and Not Get Caught’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got candid about why she enjoyed the ’90s so much, and the benefit to camera phones not being around at the time.

In an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside fellow actress Hilary Swank, Corden asked how it felt coming of age in the 90’s without social media.

“You were really famous in the ’90s. I wasn’t,” Swank said.

“You were famous in the ’90s,” Paltrow insisted.

“But what was it like — I can’t imagine. It was amazing,” Corden pushed.

“I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught,” Paltrow said bluntly, sending the audience into hysterics.

“Like you could just be at a bar and be like having fun — dance on a table,” she added.

“No camera phones,” Corden pointed out.

Paltrow explained that back in the ’90s, the number of paparazzi was almost nonexistent which made room for more carefree activity.

“No, no camera phones like you could, especially in New York. Interestingly enough, there were no paparazzi,” Paltrow said. “Like you could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.”

Paltrow, the daughter of famous parents Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, rose to fame in the mid-90’s and even won an Oscar for her role in the 1998 film, Shakespeare in Love.

Watch above via The Late Late Show with James Corden.

