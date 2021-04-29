comScore Gwyneth Paltrow Set to Host Luxury 'GOOP Cruise'

Gwyneth Paltrow is Set to Host a Luxury ‘GOOP Cruise,’ and Twitter Has Mixed Feelings: ‘I Would be Happy to Live My Days Far, Far Away’

By Leia IdlibyApr 29th, 2021, 12:26 pm

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow announced via Instagram on Wednesday that her previously canceled “GOOP Cruise” is back on, but not everyone thinks it’s the best idea.

Paltrow shared the news alongside a picture of herself at the beach, writing, “I am always happiest by, in or on the sea! In 2022 my [GOOP] team and I are going to join [Celebrity Cruises] on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond.”

 

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

“I’ll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects, as Celebrity’s new Well-being Advisor,” she added. “My team [GOOP] is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity’s wellness the experience. I’m  sworn to secrecy on the rest—keep an eye out for the details coming soon.”

Paltrow originally announced news of the cruise in January 2020, but the luxury voyage was quickly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOOP captain quickly received praise and congratulations on Instagram from her celebrity friends — Paris Hilton commenting a fire emoji while interior designer Estee Stanley commented, “You may be the first person to get me on a cruise.”

“So this is the moment we’re all like, ‘No, I’ve actually always been into the idea of a cruise,'” joked writer and former Barely Famous star Erin Foster. 

Paltrow also gained some praise on Twitter, former HuffPost editor Jamie Feldman joking that she would pay an employer to let her go on the cruise:

News of the cruise was essentially hijacked by journalists on Twitter, who joked about the inevitable reporting from those actually at sea with the GOOP team:

Others were entirely uninterested in the prospect of a luxury wellness cruise, New York Times contributor Wudan Yan declaring that she would like to live her days “far, far away” from the Paltrow helmed cruise:

