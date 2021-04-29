Gwyneth Paltrow is Set to Host a Luxury ‘GOOP Cruise,’ and Twitter Has Mixed Feelings: ‘I Would be Happy to Live My Days Far, Far Away’

Gwyneth Paltrow announced via Instagram on Wednesday that her previously canceled “GOOP Cruise” is back on, but not everyone thinks it’s the best idea.

Paltrow shared the news alongside a picture of herself at the beach, writing, “I am always happiest by, in or on the sea! In 2022 my [GOOP] team and I are going to join [Celebrity Cruises] on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

“I’ll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects, as Celebrity’s new Well-being Advisor,” she added. “My team [GOOP] is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity’s wellness the experience. I’m sworn to secrecy on the rest—keep an eye out for the details coming soon.”

Paltrow originally announced news of the cruise in January 2020, but the luxury voyage was quickly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The GOOP captain quickly received praise and congratulations on Instagram from her celebrity friends — Paris Hilton commenting a fire emoji while interior designer Estee Stanley commented, “You may be the first person to get me on a cruise.”

“So this is the moment we’re all like, ‘No, I’ve actually always been into the idea of a cruise,'” joked writer and former Barely Famous star Erin Foster.

Paltrow also gained some praise on Twitter, former HuffPost editor Jamie Feldman joking that she would pay an employer to let her go on the cruise:

I would do anything to go on the Goop cruise https://t.co/RmX1tXgJC6 — Rachel Premack (@rrpre) April 29, 2021

PLEASE someone send me on the Goop cruise PLEASE PLEASE you don’t even have to pay me I’LL PAY YOU! — Jamie Alyson Feldman (@RealGirlProject) April 29, 2021

Will there be baby goop activities and vaccines for children by then? because if so I volunteer as tribute — Hannah Sampson (@hannahbsampson) April 29, 2021

News of the cruise was essentially hijacked by journalists on Twitter, who joked about the inevitable reporting from those actually at sea with the GOOP team:

I can’t wait to read someone’s goop cruise story experience that will surely make me fall off my chair laughing — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) April 29, 2021

i am already weary of the dozens of twenty-something gonzo dispatches that will be published about the goop cruise — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) April 29, 2021

as @rebexxxxa pointed out, this cruise will be full of journalists trying to take goop down … … and i wouldn’t underestimate gwyneth thinking three steps ahead and giving a boat full of journalists just a little norovirus as a treat. pic.twitter.com/AxHsm3k1fb — alex (@alex_abads) April 29, 2021

every single editor this morning has gotten an email from someone saying they would be “willing to go on the goop cruise” — rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 29, 2021

From the looks of my timeline, attendees of the Goop Cruise will all be journalists. — Adam Wren (@adamwren) April 29, 2021

I just thought a few days ago “at least I didn’t have to go on that goop cruise last year” and I feel like I summoned this — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) April 29, 2021

Others were entirely uninterested in the prospect of a luxury wellness cruise, New York Times contributor Wudan Yan declaring that she would like to live her days “far, far away” from the Paltrow helmed cruise:

I would be happy to live my days far, far away from the goop cruise — reluctant vessel for information (@wudanyan) April 29, 2021

I can’t even judge the Goop cruise. My mother finagled me into a 2022 cruise literally yesterday. — 🌈📽️🇹🇹✨Catherine Young (@battymamzelle) April 29, 2021

I’d be afraid to go on Gwyneth’s cruise bc she doesn’t like Ciccones. — carla ciccone (@cciccone) April 29, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]