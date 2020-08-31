Singer and activist Harry Belafonte has made the case to vote President Donald Trump out after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a fake video to bash Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Scavino shared manipulated video from a nine-year-old Belafonte interview, during which the singer had “technical issues,” to make it look like Biden had fallen asleep on TV:

Although the tweet is still up, Twitter has flagged it as having “manipulated media.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman later took to Twitter to share Belafonte’s response to the incident:

2/2 “…I beg every sane American-please vote them out. I knew many who gave their life for the right to vote. Never has it been so vital to exercise that right.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 31, 2020

“They keep stooping lower and lower. A technical glitch in an interview I did 9 years ago now becomes another one of their lies, more of their fake news. I beg every sane American-please vote them out,” said Belafonte. “I knew many who gave their life for the right to vote. Never has it been so vital to exercise that right.”.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]