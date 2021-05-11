The Prince, HBO Max’s animated series surrounding 7-year-old Prince George and the rest of the royal family, has been delayed in the wake of Prince Philip’s recent death.

The Prince was expected to debut in late spring, but a source told The Hollywood Reporter that satirical show “does not portray the husband of Queen Elizabeth in the most flattering of ways.” A recently released still from the show (see above) shows the late royal looking quite decrepit.

“We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip’s passing and will adjust plans for the series debut,” HBO Max said in a statement. “A new date will be announced at a later time.”

The Prince is inspired by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti’s parody Instagram account that imagines Prince George’s acerbic inner thoughts. It was announced last year that the account, which has nearly one million followers, would be adapted into an animated series.

Janetti, who writes, executive produces, and voices the title character, teased on Instagram in April that the show was “coming soon,” five days prior to Prince Philip’s death at the age of 99.

Prince Philip was being voiced by Dan Stevens, who’s also voicing Prince Charles, but it’s now unclear if the Philip character will remain on the show. The cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

