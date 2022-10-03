HBO Responds After Fans Complain ‘House of Dragon’ Scenes Are Too Dark to See on Screen

Fans of the hit HBO show House of Dragon were left disappointed Sunday night when half the show was too dark to be able to see on their television screens.

The hit series, a prequel to the 2011 hit Game of Thrones, aired its seventh episode Sunday night and the storyline primarily took place at night.

Unfortunately, the color grading of the show was so dark, viewers began to complain on Twitter.

Viewers were more shocked when their Tweets began getting replies from an HBO Twitter account, @HBOMaxHelp.

The auto generated response simply blamed the visual concerns as a “creative decision.”

“Hi there! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thanks!” the message read.

According to Variety, these complaints have been lodged before with an episode of Game of Thrones titled “The Long Night.” Both episodes were directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Variety noted Sapochnik addressed the complaints over his color grading of “The Long Night” back in 2019.

“It made sense that this was the last hope humanity has, the last beacon of light, and from the perspective of where we needed the story to go — which was to reach a surreal, chaotic climax — we needed an environment that was friendly to that,” Sapochnik said. “So all the reasons for doing it were there, and nobody sat there and wondered if it was gonna be too dark.”

The apologies seemed to fall on deaf ears, as fans continued to express their frustration on Twitter after discovering that the episode was filmed during the day and intentionally color graded to be extremely dark.

YALL SHOT THIS IN THE DAYTIME. Creative decisions our asses. whoever thought this change needed to happen CLEARLY needs to rest their eyes having it so dim… pic.twitter.com/VeQYbBjxWa — Squishy (@EmpVonSquishy) October 3, 2022

