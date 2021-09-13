<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Oliver, back in the studio for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, went after HBO’s “business daddy” AT&T for their stance on Texas’ new and highly restrictive abortion law.

Oliver, also returning from a two-week hiatus, kicked off the first episode outside of what he called the “blank white void,” by going after his boss.

While the Last Week Tonight host has lightheartedly gone after the “rich idiots” at AT&T before, poking fun at the company for their “absolutely terrible” service, Oliver was not kidding around on Sunday.

Oliver, who was off the week the Supreme Court refused to block the Texas law, which bans abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy, took aim at American corporations who failed to weigh in on the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

“So far, much of corporate America has decided to not weigh in on this,” Oliver said on Sunday. “A stark contrast to their recent willingness to speak out on racial justice, voting rights and other social issues.”

“And it’s not just silence here: a major donor to the sponsors and co-sponsors of this bill is a political action committee belonging to AT&T who, pending approval of our sale to Discovery, are still technically our business daddy,” he added.

According to Oliver, when his team reached out to AT&T for comment, the company claimed that they have never taken a stance on abortion, adding, “Employee PAC contributions to Texas legislators went to both supporters and opponents of the Texas legislation.”

Scoffing at his parent company’s response, Oliver hit at AT&T for “both sides-ing” abortion.

“Listen, not taking a stance on this issue right now is taking a stance and both sides-ing abortion isn’t really the PR slam dunk that they seem to think it is,” he said, cracking, “AT&T clearly likes their public statements the same way that they like their cell signal: hilariously fucking weak.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

