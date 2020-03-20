Movie theaters have closed across the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak, so as a result, major studios have started to release their new films onto home viewing platforms.

On Monday, NBCUniversal’s Universal Pictures became the first major studio to announce that they will make their current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental due to the global pandemic.

As of Friday, the studio’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma are available to rent for 48-hours at $19.99. Universal’s Trolls World Tour will be simultaneously available to rent and available in theaters starting in April.

Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios is following suit, as film Onward will be available to rent for $19.99 on Friday at 8:00 PM EST. The film will also be released on Disney+ on April 3 in the U.S.

Warner Bros. Studios will release Ben Affleck’s The Way Back and Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey on demand for the same price on Tuesday, March 24.

Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot will also be released onto home viewing platforms on Tuesday, and Lionsgate’s I Still Believe will be available to rent next Friday.

The Mangurama/Abramorama film Dosed, which was set to be released in theaters in New York on Friday and in Los Angeles next week, will now be available globally on a digital platform. The studio has promised that 10 percent of each purchase will go to coronavirus disaster relief, and Facebook claimed that they will match each donation.

Vertical Entertainment’s drama Human Capital, which stars Liev Schreiber, will be released digitally on Friday and will be released in theaters at a later date.

