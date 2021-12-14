Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec ‘Shushed’ Her While She Was in Labor: ‘He Was on the Phone’

Hilaria Baldwin shared some personal details on the birth of her son, revealing that her husband Alec Baldwin “shushed” her while she was in labor.

On Monday, Hilaria posted an Instagram story sharing a Mirror article titled “When My Husband Told Me to Shush During Labour I Knew Our Marriage Was Over,” and claimed that something similar happened between her and Alec.

“Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa,” she said, referring to her son Rafael. “He was on the phone ‘Shush! Can you keep it down?'”

Unlike the person quoted in the Mirror article, Hilaria joked that she “kept the marriage” and “went on to have 522 babies” with Alex.

While they don’t quite have 522 children, the couple went on to have four more following the birth of their second child Rafel, making the grand total six.

“I permit him in after I get the epidural,” she added. “I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now, but it never happened again.”

Hilaria also clarified that “the moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an ass and he cowered.”

Despite the incident, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in June.

“Happily covering your mouth for 9 years now,” she captioned an anniversary tribute to Alec. “Love you and happy anniversary, mi vida.”

Alec has made headline’s in recent months following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.

He recently sat down for an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, in which he insisted he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins despite the fact that he was holding it at the time it was discharged.

