TV studios have been forced to halt productions amid the coronavirus, leaving fans with no new content, so old classics have stepped up to the plate and reunited over Zoom to recreate their best scenes and episodes.

BBC America has announced that the cast of their hit show Orphan Black will reunite for a virtual two-episode table reading on May 17 at 3:00 pm EST on the series’ Facebook page.

The cast of Community, including Donald Glover, Joel McHale, and Alison Brie, will also reunite for a virtual table reading on May 18 on the Sony Pictures YouTube page, while the cast of The Office and Lizzie McGuire have already blessed their fans.

John Krasinski threw a virtual wedding for a pair of fans during an episode of his web series Some Good News, and reunited The Office castmates to recreate Jim and Pam’s wedding dance for the newlyweds.

After the fans told Krasinski that their proposal was based on Jim’s proposal to Pam, the actor decided to marry the couple online and surprise them with a virtual wedding. Jenna Fischer stepped in as the maid of honor and Zac Brown serenaded the couple with a new song.

“Because you so elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal, I feel like it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” Krasinski said after the ceremony ended. He then invited The Office cast, including Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, and B.J. Novak, who logged on from their homes to dance to Chris Brown song Forever.

The Lizzie McGuire cast reunited on Hilary Duff’s Instagram for a table read of an entire episode:

Watch The Office and the Lizzie McGuire reunions above, via Youtube and Instagram.

