comScore

WATCH LIVE: JOE BIDEN INAUGURATED AS 46TH PRESIDENT

Hollywood Reacts to Biden Inauguration with Excitement and Joy: ‘Decency and Compassion Restored’

By Andrew ShusterJan 20th, 2021, 2:31 pm
Hollywood Biden Inauguration

PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hollywood stars are ecstatically celebrating Joe Biden being inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States of America on Wednesday.

Dozens of Hollywood stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incoming president and his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Most agreed the swearing-in ceremony was a turning point for America.

Several celebrities also took the opportunity to take some parting shots at Donald Trump.

Those sharing their Inauguration Day thoughts include; Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and many more.

See the tweets below.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: