Hollywood stars are ecstatically celebrating Joe Biden being inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States of America on Wednesday.

Dozens of Hollywood stars took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incoming president and his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Most agreed the swearing-in ceremony was a turning point for America.

Several celebrities also took the opportunity to take some parting shots at Donald Trump.

Those sharing their Inauguration Day thoughts include; Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Katy Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and many more.

See the tweets below.

What an incredible moment for us all to witness! While the division in our country is still painfully real, I am optimistic that this is a moment of recommitment to each other. A commitment to becoming a UNITED states again. Today, I feel hopeful for the future of our nation. 🇺🇸 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris We know you will do your best to make America good again. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 20, 2021

Sooooo much work to do. But TODAY I want to celebrate. And pray. And revel in our tremendous power (even against all odds) to make history happen. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 20, 2021

It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone. pic.twitter.com/eGZWpQAWoh — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 20, 2021

In my lifetime, I’m not sure where the best Inauguration speech falls, by I am positive I just heard the most important inaugural speech of my lifetime just now. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 20, 2021

A President for ALL Americans ‼️🇺🇸 Congratulations to Mr. President and MADAME Vice President. 💁🏽‍♀️ Let there be peace and may we all move forward TOGETHER ‼️ XoP #InaugurationDay — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 20, 2021

Congrats USA – you ran a fascist out of power – a terrible thing to go through – but the alternative was the abyss –

Celebrate this day – — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 20, 2021

We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

a new day! a good day! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 20, 2021

Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the 46th President of the United States. Democracy exhales. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 20, 2021

I feel like I’ve taken a 200 pound shit. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 20, 2021

#UNITY = you and I ♥️🇺🇸 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2021

Tearful. Celebratory. Grateful.

“It’s time for boldness. For there is so much to do.” -President Joe Biden

Congratulations @joebiden and @kamalaharris! And God bless America. #inauguration2021 https://t.co/a8buZ9LGGk — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 20, 2021

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

I knew I’d be relieved, but good Lord, I didn’t realize the weight on my heart and soul was so heavy until it was just now lifted.

Praise God and

God Bless #PresidentBiden pic.twitter.com/li8LY0W6db — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 20, 2021

Thank you President @JoeBiden. I’m so with you. I’m so happy you are here and my hopes are the same as yours #Inauguration2021 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021

Beautiful swearing in ceremony! When do we get to swear out the old president?#InaugurationDay — Ed Helms (@edhelms) January 20, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]