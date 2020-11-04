Hollywood stars are remaining optimistic that former Vice President Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump when the final results of the election are tallied. As the country awaits voter counts in key swing states that will decide who wins the election, celebrities are spreading the hashtag #CountEveryVote to advocate for a fair fight.

As of Wednesday morning, the 2020 presidential election is still too close to call. The results remain undeclared in multiple key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Late on election night, Trump falsely declared victory and accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election, despite there still being many uncounted votes and many swing states on the table. Meanwhile, Biden urged his supporters to remain confident and wait for all the votes to be counted, adding that he’s “on track to win this election.”

Following both speeches, dozens of celebrities took to Twitter with the hashtag #CountEveryVote, with many noting that the uncounted mail-in ballots should lean Democrat.

Among those spreading the message included Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Gad, Kerry Washington, Chelsea Handler, Debra Messing, James Corden and Patricia Arquette, to name a few.

See the tweets below.

Trump is scared. He knows he is going to lose. If he even dares try to steal this election before every vote is counted, we take to the streets in numbers never witnessed before. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/HJHSBnVqg2 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

We will count every vote, deliver our democracy, and swear in a government of, by, and for the people. #DemocracyRising #CountEveryVote #EveryVoteCounts — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 4, 2020

We all pay our taxes. Our Vote is our sacred and Nationally protected right. #CountEveryVote — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 3, 2020

They gotta count every vote.

Every last one.

Just. Keep. Breathing.

This could take a little while.#CountEveryVote — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 4, 2020

THISSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!! Be Patient! When they count ALL THE VOTES, we will be celebrating!🎉 #CountEveryVote https://t.co/V9hLNy6seB — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 4, 2020

Hang tough all! This is the #RedMirage it’s about to “turn the corner” into a #BlueWall. Take a breath and get centered in yourself for the next coming days. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/FbrDyRyvjC — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

You don’t get to declare yourself the winner, Donald. The American people choose the winner through the Electoral College. We do this though our votes. You can’t change that.#EveryVoteCounts#CountEveryVote — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 4, 2020

Neither candidate has won but one of them is falsely pretending he won which is dangerous.

Based on that alone I want to point something out: they’re not “the same.” I’m sick of the “they’re the same” takes. It’s boring. It’s lazy. This is serious. We need to #CountEveryVote. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 4, 2020

Mail in ballots are not a “surprise” they’re ballots. They’re votes. And they need to be counted. #CountEveryVote https://t.co/JiLB2G6eK6 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 4, 2020

Trump wants to stop voting only in states where he’s ahead with millions of legal votes ready to be declared that heavily favor dems — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 4, 2020

Waiting is hard, but democracy is worth waiting for. #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/E66qeNvjSe — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 4, 2020

