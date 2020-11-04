comScore

Hollywood Confident Biden Will Prevail: ‘Trump is Scared. He Knows He is Going to Lose.’

By Andrew ShusterNov 4th, 2020, 11:07 am
Hollywood stars are remaining optimistic that former Vice President Joe Biden will defeat President Donald Trump when the final results of the election are tallied. As the country awaits voter counts in key swing states that will decide who wins the election, celebrities are spreading the hashtag #CountEveryVote to advocate for a fair fight.

As of Wednesday morning, the 2020 presidential election is still too close to call. The results remain undeclared in multiple key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Late on election night, Trump falsely declared victory and accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election, despite there still being many uncounted votes and many swing states on the table. Meanwhile, Biden urged his supporters to remain confident and wait for all the votes to be counted, adding that he’s “on track to win this election.”

Following both speeches, dozens of celebrities took to Twitter with the hashtag #CountEveryVote, with many noting that the uncounted mail-in ballots should lean Democrat.

Among those spreading the message included Katy Perry, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Gad, Kerry Washington, Chelsea Handler, Debra Messing, James Corden and Patricia Arquette, to name a few.

See the tweets below.

