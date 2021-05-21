comScore The Linda Lindas Go Viral Performing 'Racist, Sexist Boy'

‘HOLY SH*T YES’: Teenage AAPI Punk Rock Band Goes Viral for Performance of ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’

By Leia IdlibyMay 21st, 2021, 10:42 am

Teenaged Los Angeles band The Linda Lindas went viral for their performance celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, even gaining praise from Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Kid Cudi.

The Linda Lindas — made up of Mila, 10, Eloise, 13, Lucia, 14, and Bela, 16 — have already performed with big names like Alice Bag, and have opened for Bikini Kill at the Hollywood Palladium.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” the drummer said, sharing the origin of Racist, Sexist Boy.  “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Twitter users, including some big names, went wild over the performance, Morello even calling it the “song of the day!”

