‘HOLY SH*T YES’: Teenage AAPI Punk Rock Band Goes Viral for Performance of ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Teenaged Los Angeles band The Linda Lindas went viral for their performance celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, even gaining praise from Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Kid Cudi.

The Linda Lindas — made up of Mila, 10, Eloise, 13, Lucia, 14, and Bela, 16 — have already performed with big names like Alice Bag, and have opened for Bikini Kill at the Hollywood Palladium.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” the drummer said, sharing the origin of Racist, Sexist Boy. “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

Twitter users, including some big names, went wild over the performance, Morello even calling it the “song of the day!”

This shit is hard!!! 😭😭 https://t.co/NeMTglDUke — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 21, 2021

Song of the day! https://t.co/OotI1DcxWd — Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 21, 2021

This is the only band now. RACIST SEXIST BOYYYYY https://t.co/80aUyRPjlV — Bobby Hundreds (@bobbyhundreds) May 20, 2021

“A boy in my class came up to me & said his dad told him to stay away from Chinese ppl. After I told him I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise & I wrote this song based on that experience.” Badass Asian Amer girls perform their song, “Racist Sexist Boy” @LAPublicLibrary https://t.co/VoShYXRcos — Elise Hu (@elisewho) May 20, 2021

HOLY SHIT YES https://t.co/TrkNbRmmMP — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 21, 2021

I love the Linda Lindas and I love that they play at the library, too — here’s their whole LAPL set from earlier this month https://t.co/tIpGdZ1HDX https://t.co/cB55VYnmxz — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) May 20, 2021

I LOVE THE LINDA LINDAS SO HARD! ❤️ 🎸 My punk girl heart is so happy listening to this!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/uT8Jr13Bb0 — Bonnie Burton (@bonniegrrl) May 20, 2021

Song of the Summer. I knew it was going to rule the second I saw the Bikini Kill shirt. Linda Lindas, I am a fan. https://t.co/TZhoVTPS7d — Derek Young (@DerekMYoung) May 21, 2021

“Racist, Sexist Boy” is the song we need now from the Linda Lindas. Plus my mom’s name is Linda. https://t.co/p5qaF3GAAG — Viet Thanh Nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) May 21, 2021

The Linda Lindas are my new favorite band. https://t.co/Gr5oeDabzt — PJ Sykes (@pjsykes) May 21, 2021

they are so good!! https://t.co/npUzUVwIqi — Child free sober wine mom (@katewillett) May 21, 2021

These girls are RAD. https://t.co/WsSsR9Kc5r — Jody Houser is Vaccinated! ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) May 21, 2021

The Linda Lindas are incredible + this makes me so happy to see this I would not have had the guts to do something like this but also it was just me as the Asian person in my school and that’s an awkward band https://t.co/Z4hqWeFg8S — Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) May 21, 2021

I can’t wait for my girls to wake up in the morning so that i can introduce them to the Linda Lindas. Rock on! https://t.co/v0uSUAyfJS — Samer Muscati (@SamerMuscati) May 21, 2021

I’ve seen this about 1000 times now. I would bet it’s about to blow up on whatever streaming service it lands on. https://t.co/qdrIjLwwO8 — Luke Beard (@LukesBeard) May 21, 2021

They’re in a library. 😍😍😍😍 Girls after my heart. https://t.co/RZGOZtXMer — Akshaya Kumar (@AkshayaSays) May 21, 2021

AMAZING!!!! I am a fan https://t.co/wPAHbBC9v9 — Angela Kim (@angelaishere) May 20, 2021

“We rebuild what you destroy.” https://t.co/Kh18lhkOMz — Julie Oliver (@JulieOliverTX) May 21, 2021

These girls. Just wow. https://t.co/A1XXHZJxmF — Lisa Yee is in the house (@LisaYee1) May 21, 2021

Everything I wish I was at their age 😍 https://t.co/AhoKTZjbhz — Melissa Pandika (@mmpandika) May 21, 2021

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]