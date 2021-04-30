‘Horrified’ Jeopardy Contestant Explains That He Was Not Flashing a ‘White Power Hand Gesture’ as Alleged

Earlier this week, Jeopardy! contestant Kelly Donohue flashed what looked like a hand gesture often associated with white supremacists, but has since explained the incident.

Donohue, who has won Jeopardy! three times, insisted in a Facebook post that he was simply referring to his victories — adding that he was “truly horrified” at the prospect of being associated with white supremacy.

Prior to the explanation, Over 560 former Jeopardy! contestants signed an open letter published on Medium addressing the hand gesture and condemning producers for airing the moment.

“Regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle,” read the letter, later adding, “Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn’t end up on air.”

The letter lamented the fact that Donohue had not yet apologized, writing, “If something has been misconstrued, an apology and a total disavowal of any connection to white supremacist doctrines is called for. We saw that gesture air on television. We are among the public it affected, and we are a diverse group of people.”

Donohue addressed the incident on Thursday, denouncing white supremacy and racism while admitting that he deeply regrets “this terrible misunderstanding.”

“I’m truly horrified with what has been posted about me on social media. I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind. People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are,” he wrote.

“It’s shameful to me to think anyone would try to use the stage of Jeopardy! to advance or promote such a disgusting agenda. During the taping of my fourth episode, I was simply raising three fingers to mark my 3rd win. There was nothing more I was trying to indicate. I deeply regret this terrible misunderstanding. I never meant to hurt a soul and I assure you I am no friend of racists or white supremacists. I removed the previous post because the comments were more than I could bear. I stand by the statement itself and you can find it reported in other media. I did, however, understand the fair criticism that I did not include a forceful condemnation of white supremacy in my initial statement. I hope my feelings on that matter are clear now.”

Watch above, via NBC.

