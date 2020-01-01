Bravo’s Andy Cohen was reluctant to go there, at first. But after some prodding from broadcast partner Anderson Cooper and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, the reality TV impresario got up close and personal with his guest on Tuesday night’s CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Cooper set up the moment by asking Shaq about an interview he’d done with Cohen in 2014.

“I remember watching you on his show,” Cooper said. “And he asked you a question — I’m not even going to repeat it because I couldn’t believe he asked you. And you took off your shoe. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Shaq egged Cohen on.

“Repeat the question,” Shaq said. “It’s 2019. Go ahead. Ask it right now. What did you ask me, Andy?”

Cooper offered a mischievous grin.

“Andy, what did you ask him?” The CNN anchor said — all but daring him.

The die, at that point, had been cast. Cohen proceeded with his query.

“I said [to Shaq], you wear size 22 shoes. ‘How big are you?’ was my question that I asked on the show,” Cohen said.

Shaq mockingly scolded the Bravo host.

“I do not believe that you just asked me that question,” the basketball great said.

