Howard Stern Urges Audience To Get Over Biden’s Age and Speech Problems For Sake of the Country: ‘Who Cares About Old’

Howard Stern took aim at Democrats who consistently point out President Joe Biden’s old age and speech issues as a negative aspect of his potential re-election run.

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern vowed to vote for Biden again because, according to him, the country is now “running well.”

I watch these Democrats. They too — ‘Joe Biden did a good job, but he’s gotta leave because he’s too old.’ I hear this every minute. Now I had some friends over for dinner. ‘Joe — I hope Joe Biden doesn’t run. He’s too old.’ I go, what are you talking about? Did the man do a good job? He inherited a country that is — was in chaos. They couldn’t even, with the COVID running rampant, there was no way the Trump administration was gonna be able to distribute vaccine. They were in denial that it was even necessary. They distributed the vaccine, number one. Number two, they restored orderliness to our European allies in NATO. You know, that was no easy feat — people didn’t trust this country anymore. We got out of Afghanistan. We got out of Afghanistan, which was draining our country and killing our boys and girls who work in the military. For no good reason.

Stern praised Biden’s reaction to the War in Ukraine.

This whole situation in the Ukraine, no nonsense, boom. We’re supporting them. We’re giving full aid to them. We’re with them. Our allies are organized against Russia. Boom, home run. Not to mention all the legislation that just went through, not to mention all this microchip shit that we’re now planning to become number one in the world with microchips.

He credited the president with taking care of business during the “most partisan of times.”

We got a president who can get legislation through, even in the most partisan of times where we’re polarized. I wake up every morning, I never think about who’s the president anymore. I don’t sit and read wackiness in the newspaper. People go, ‘He’s too old.’ Hey, too old. He’s doing fine. Say yeah, well, job well done. You’re an executive. You’re running the country and it’s running well. Is everything perfect? No. To repair what the fuck went on here for the last four years is insane.

Stern advocated for people to choose stability over conspiracy theories in the upcoming elections.

I don’t know what miracle you’re looking for, but we need a nation that’s stable, that believes in government, that doesn’t have conspiracy theories, and that’s that. And I hope Biden runs again. I’ll vote for him. Cut out the bullshit. ‘We’re too old.’ Who cares about old? We rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, the Human Rights Council. I mean, these are good things that are being done. Is everything perfect? No, you gotta understand. And we have a government again, that gets a certain amount of things done. They can’t do everything for you.

As the conversation continued with co-host Robin Quivers, shifting to student loan forgiveness, Stern said that despite Biden’s speech gaffs, he’s the leader America needs.

Then they go, ‘Well, Biden is 79-years-old.’ Trump is 76-years-old. If he’s your hero, what do you think is a three year difference there? And the man is running the government. I don’t care if he’s a good public speaker, the man has a stutter. I know that when he speaks, it’s not good. He’s not a great speaker. I don’t care. I need an executive who can run… That’s it? That’s how I feel. If you don’t like it. Go fuck yourself.

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

