Hugh Jackman has broken his silence on the abuse allegations surrounding producer Scott Rudin, who will no longer be participating in their upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man.

Over the weekend, Rudin announced he’d be “stepping back” from his Broadway productions in the wake of The Hollywood Reporter’s bombshell cover story detailing his alleged history of workplace abuse. The EGOT-winning mega-producer later revealed he was also removing himself from his upcoming film and streaming projects.

Hollywood has remained mostly mum on the allegations leveled against Rudin – one of the most powerful and prolific producers in show business – whose Broadway credits also include The Book of Mormon and To Kill a Mockingbird. On Wednesday, Jackman became the most high-profile name to address the controversy.

“I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin,” the actor said in a statement. “It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce.”

Jackman continued, “The most important voice we needed to hear from was Scott Rudin, he has now spoken up and stepped away from the Music Man. I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community. We are currently rebuilding the Music Man team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that is and has always been very important to me.”

The actor’s statement comes days after his Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster, called Rudin’s exit “the only positive outcome” from the situation.

Several of Rudin’s ex-staffers told THR earlier this month that the producer, described in the publication as “an absolute monster,” routinely abused and bullied his underlings. Many of Rudin’s former employees said the producer had a penchant for throwing random objects at his assistants – including a glass bowl, a stapler, a teacup and a baked potato.

According to the shocking exposé, at least two of Rudin’s former staffers wound up in the hospital – one as the result of the producer smashing a computer monitor on a young man’s hand, and another after suffering a panic attack.

