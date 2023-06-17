‘I Hope You’re Not Going To Get Mad At Me!’ CNN’s Chris Wallace Asks Andy Garcia About Being In The Least Good Godfather Movie

CNN anchor Chris Wallace gingerly asked Andy Garcia “does it bother you” that his Godfather entry is viewed as the most “flawed” of the film trilogy.

This week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace will feature interviews with Hollywood star Andy Garcia and celebrity former Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In his interview with Garcia, Wallace prefaced his question about the star’s turn in The Godfather Part III by saying “I hope you’re not going to get mad at me” for bringing up the widespread criticism of that installment:

WALLACE: A few years later, you play Vincent in “The Godfather III” in which you are going to take over as the new head of the family and here’s a scene of you with the old Don played by Al Pacino. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) GARCIA, ACTOR, “THE GODFATHER III”: Give me the order. AL PACINO, ACTOR, “GODFATHER III”: You won’t be able to go back. You’ll be like me. GARCIA: Good. PACINO: All my life I wanted help. I wanted a family, you know? GARCIA: Well, I don’t want to. I want the power to preserve the family. (END VIDEO CLIP) WALLACE: Godfather III, I hope you’re not going to get mad at me, is considered the flawed one as compared to the two masterpieces. First of all, do you think that’s fair? And secondly, does it bother you? GARCIA: Well, I don’t think it’s fair. You have to judge the movie on its own merits. You know, I think it’s a beautiful piece of work. It’s hard — you know it’s hard to follow two masterpieces, you know, it’s like Da Vinci painted a lot of masterpieces. I’m sure there’s a lot of things you can say, well, that statue is not quite the David, but you look at the statue and it’s still a Da Vinci. And it’s an extraordinary movie, I think, also, and of course an extraordinary privilege for me to be associated with that, you know, that trilogy. And working with Francis and with Al who’s again another an actor that inspired me tremendously or inspired a whole generation of actors. So, I have nothing but beautiful memories and beautiful things to say about that movie.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. The full interviews are available on Max as of Friday morning.

