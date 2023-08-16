‘I Love You!’ Beyoncé Shows Her Support for Lizzo Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Beyoncé appeared to show support for fellow pop star Lizzo as the singer faces a bombshell lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed weeks ago by three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers who allege the singer created a toxic work environment, put them in uncomfortable situations, and even shamed them for gaining weight.

The singer has since denied the allegations calling them outrageous. “My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

In the days following the lawsuit, fans noticed that Beyoncé whose currently on a worldwide tour, omitted Lizzo’s name from the song, Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix) during a performance in Boston. Lizzo’s name appears alongside a list of other Black women in the entertainment industry that the song aims to celebrate. Many speculated that the change meant Beyoncé was distancing herself from the star.

But during a show in Atlanta, Monday night, Beyoncé reinstated Lizzo’s name in the song and attached an additional shout out, saying “I love you, Lizzo!”

Since the lawsuit was filed, Lizzo has faced backlash and was reportedly removed from the list of candidates to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance.

