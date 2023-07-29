‘I Was Like, What?’ Brad Paisley Tells Chris Wallace How Stunned He Was To Be Trolled For Supporting Ukraine By Republican

Country music star Brad Paisley told CNN anchor Chris Wallace about being shocked when a Republican supporter trolled him over his support for the people of Ukraine.

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed country superstar Brad Paisley and Hollywood icon Sharon Stone.

In his interview with Paisley, Wallace opened by asking about his commitment to supporting Ukraine, and Paisley shared his shock at being trolled by a Republican who insisted late President Ronald Reagan would not approve:

WALLACE: In April, you actually went to Kyiv. And you sang the song in St. Michael’s Square. And you did a video of the song that includes a conversation that you had with President Zelensky. Take a look.

[CLIP]

WALLACE: Proceeds from the single go to a program called United 24 which helps rebuild homes in Ukraine that had been destroyed by the war. I mean, you’re really personally committed to this, aren’t you?

PAISLEY: I really am. I just was affected so much in the beginning that the next thing you know, and this has been the story of my life — you write a song, and it winds up leaving you places you never expected. And so now having been there and taken the train ride and gone in, you know, in the cover of darkness and gone around the city and met people and watched as real life is happening in between the air raid sirens. Having seen that firsthand, I cannot believe that songwriting took me to a place like that.

WALLACE: Well, you were generous enough to bring your guitar with you. I’d love you to just play a little passage from Same Here that particularly makes the point you want to make.

PAISLEY: Yeah [plays guitar] I think — as we wrote it as a kid from West Virginia asking this question, you know. [Sings] How are things in California? I hear the traffic’s just insane. Blasted people and paparazzi. I know all the Left Coast cliches, but tell me. Is there a bar on your corner, where you buy each other beers, and solve all the world’s problems? Same here. [End singing] And ironically, when the song came out, the day that came out on the one year anniversary, I was in California and I went to a bar in Summerland that’s called The Nugget. It’s one of my favorite bars in the world. It’s this country bar in Summerland California near the beach. And it was Ronald Reagan’s favorite bar. So I took a picture holding a beer saying you know, (here’s to the people of Ukraine.) Yeah, here’s to Ukraine, this was Reagan’s favorite bar and you know. And the first thing under it was a troll saying Reagan would never be for Ukraine. I was like, what?

WALLACE: As somebody who covered Ronald Reagan for six years, this guy is talking nonsense.