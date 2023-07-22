Jamie Foxx addressed his health scare for the first time in an emotional video to fans on Instagram, where he thanked God and his family for helping him recover.

In April, the legendary actor was hospitalized at the time for an unknown “medical complication,” according to his daughter. For months rumors online and in the news media circulated about the severity of his health concerns.

On Friday night, Foxx revealed to fans that he went through “hell and back,” thanking them for their prayers and well wishes.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said in the video.

Watch the video below:

The actor noted that he kept out of the public eye for so long because he did not want his fans to see him in a fragile state as he recovered.

“I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show,” he added. “I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

“But I did go to hell and back,” he said. “My road to recovery had some potholes as well but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Foxx thanked his daughter Corinne Foxx and his sister Deondra Dixon for protecting him by keeping his medical issues out of the eyes of the public and media.

“I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got,” he concluded. “I am on my way back.”

