‘I’m Feeling So Many Feelings’: Steve from Blue’s Clues is Making Millennials ‘Ugly Cry’ in Viral Video Explaining His Departure

Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, has finally broken his silence on his abrupt departure from the popular Nickelodeon series, and millennials are losing it.

For those unfamiliar with the Burns’ exit from the show, he handed off hosting duties to his brother during the 2002 episode “Steve Went to College,” — devastating 90s kids everywhere.

The show turned a quarter of a century old on Wednesday, and to mark the occasion, Nick Jr. posted a video message from Burns, in which he explained why he’s been ghosting us for 25 years:

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns said. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Great. Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Knowing his audience, Burns went on to joke that while “we started out with clues,” we’re now stuck with “student loans, and jobs and families.”

“And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know,” he said, adding, “I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help and in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool.”

“I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you,” he shared. “Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

The heartwarming message sparked an emotional reaction from Twitter users, who could not help but “ugly cry” while reminiscing about one of their childhood favorites:

