‘I’m Feeling So Many Feelings’: Steve from Blue’s Clues is Making Millennials ‘Ugly Cry’ in Viral Video Explaining His Departure

Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, has finally broken his silence on his abrupt departure from the popular Nickelodeon series, and millennials are losing it.

For those unfamiliar with the Burns’ exit from the show, he handed off hosting duties to his brother during the 2002 episode “Steve Went to College,” — devastating 90s kids everywhere.

The show turned a quarter of a century old on Wednesday, and to mark the occasion, Nick Jr. posted a video message from Burns, in which he explained why he’s been ghosting us for 25 years:

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns said. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Great. Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”

Knowing his audience, Burns went on to joke that while “we started out with clues,” we’re now stuck with “student loans, and jobs and families.”

“And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know,” he said, adding, “I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help and in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool.”

“I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you,” he shared. “Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

The heartwarming message sparked an emotional reaction from Twitter users, who could not help but “ugly cry” while reminiscing about one of their childhood favorites:

I didn’t know I needed Blues Clues closure but I can now finally move on. Thank you, Steve! https://t.co/NJPoxTKrUk — Marconi (@marconibologna) September 8, 2021

Was not prepared for these emotions today #BluesClues https://t.co/cEiqNgAQ3k — Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) September 8, 2021

Blues Clues truly just woke up this morning and decided to make all millennials/gen zs ugly cry https://t.co/JoOLHQwbQu — Lav Baj (@lavosaurus) September 8, 2021

Not this Blues Clues clip making me nostalgic and sad 😂 https://t.co/EzIcys7oRV — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) September 8, 2021

Steve from Blues Clues just did what every guy who ghosts you does. — Danielle Prescod (@danielleprescod) September 8, 2021

Steve, you got me with this one. I spent lots of time watching #BluesClues with my oldest kids back in the 90s. It definitely was not a waste of time… https://t.co/I1PjZ1syuI — Phil Schreck (@PhilSchreckWX) September 8, 2021

I didn’t know I had a Steve-from-Blues-Clues void in my heart until this moment. https://t.co/C0TEV2zKUS pic.twitter.com/4BWHgDrioI — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 8, 2021

steve from blues clues coming to heal a generation of abandonment issues huh pic.twitter.com/1mTcjRRPbr — SSG Widow (@WidowOnTwitch) September 8, 2021

not me crying over blues clues — ldy (@ldjuhandar) September 8, 2021

I’m feeling so many feelings after that blues clues steve video… — Laura Marano (@lauramarano) September 8, 2021

Not me up at 6am crying with the Blues Clues guy. https://t.co/KU4deriM3H — Sandi Villarreal (@Sandi) September 8, 2021

First time ever that you sort of got ghosted. Haha. And yes, it was abrupt. I never really wanted to watch blues clues anymore after steve. — Laila Chikadora Pangilinan (@lailachikadora) September 8, 2021

Who knew Steve from Blues Clues could make adults cry? https://t.co/hDCdt1cvSu — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 8, 2021

Steve leaving blues clues is why I have an anxious attachment style — Lani Renaldo (@lanirenaldo) September 8, 2021

When you realize you had a lot of unresolved feelings about Steve’s departure from Blue’s Clues… https://t.co/rFV0y9od8B — Cristy Garratt (@CristyGarratt) September 8, 2021

Steve from Blue’s Clues up in all the feels 👀 pic.twitter.com/dV7stflexK — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 8, 2021

I watched Blue’s Clues unironically as a teen and this is just… 😖😭 Thanks Steve, you were one of the best artists I know. https://t.co/HLQS25OouE — HHFB webcomics (@HHFlashbacks) September 8, 2021

Me, a middle-aged dad: my daughter turns 18 next week and I can’t process all my emotions. She’s still the little girl in pigtails in love with “Blue’s Clues,” right?@nickjr: Here, have this video from Steve about how “Blue’s Clues” is 25 years old today. Entire family: 😭😭😭 — Scott Fybush (@scottfybush) September 8, 2021

My sisters watched Blue’s Clues on repeat every day. We had VHS tapes with nothing but Blue on it. Steve was a cultural staple in our household. So yeah, I shed a few tears watching this a few times over. Goes to how you how quickly we all grow up. https://t.co/5B98nWfY3N — Jeff Sharon (@Jeff_Sharon) September 8, 2021

I was not emotionally prepared for Steve from Blue’s Clues to make me weepy today, but here we are. Damn you, Steve Burns! — Susie Meister (@susie_meister) September 8, 2021

Good morning to Steve from Blue’s Clues and the person who decided that we all need this right now pic.twitter.com/ClsBTBw3Yf — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) September 8, 2021

