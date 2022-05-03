‘I’m on the War Path!’ Elon Musk Speaks About Bold Plans for Twitter at Met Gala, His First Public Appearance Since Takeover Announced

Elon Musk attended Monday night’s Met Gala alongside his mother — model Maye Musk — and boldly stated his plans for Twitter if his $44 billion dollar offer goes through.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Elon Musk said “The goal that I have, should everything come to fruition with Twitter, is to have a service that is as broadly inclusive as possible where ideally most of America is on it and talking!”

This was Musk’s first public appearance since the deal was announced on April 25.

He continued, saying, “I’m looking for something that’s as broadly inclusive as possible, that’s as trusted as possible as a system, and I hope we are successful in that regard.”

Musk also pledged to rid the site of “bots and trolls.”

“I’ve also vowed this publicly that we have to get rid of the bots, trolls, scams, and everything,” he said. “That’s obviously diminishing the user experience and we don’t want people to get tricked out of their money.”

“I’m on the war path!” he concluded. “If somebody is operating a bot and troll army then I’m definitely their enemy!”

Listen above via Associated Press.

