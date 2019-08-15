In a one-on-one CNN interview with Anderson Cooper, Late Show host Stephen Colbert called out CNN for the dishonesty of one of its contributors, blasted President Donald Trump’s “heresy from reality,” and explained why he would never invite the current president back on his show.

The five-minute clip Cooper played on Wednesday was an excerpt of a much longer interview with Colbert that will air later in the week. In the teaser, Colbert started off by noting that former CNN contributor Ken Cuccinelli has been making a lot of news the past few days—and grilling Cooper on how he dealt with him.

“I blame you for Ken Cuccinelli,” Colbert said, deadpan. “I didn’t watch much when he was on because there’s a — I love your show. Every night I come home, my wife and I have a glass of wine, handful of nuts, my wife and I watch Anderson, and go to bed. And there are a few panelists that I just can’t — I got to skip over. I got to skip over.”

But before Cooper could respond, Colbert pressed him. “Was there anything you ever asked him and thought, ‘I’m going to get an honest answer’?'”

“His answers are very thought out in terms of the grammatical structure of them and can be confusing which I think is part of the strategy,” Cooper offered by way of an explanation.

Later, Colbert called Trump’s “greatest sin” his “heresy from reality” and that his own show attempts to be an antidote to that.

“The audience is not crazy. How you feel, is actually how you feel, what you see is actually happening, what you hear is actually what he said,” Colbert said. “Our president wants to live in a fantasy world where only the way he perceives the world is the way it is, and he’s also trying to convince us that that is the only world that exists.”

When Cooper directly asked Colbert if he would want to have Trump on again — the comedian hosted then-candidate Trump in a jokey segment in September 2015, just weeks after taking over the Late Show — the host immediately declined.

“The quick answer would be no,” Colbert said. “It would be hard for me to be properly respectful of the office because I think that he is so disrespectful of the office. It’s very hard to perceive him as I want want to perceive a president. So I think just for safety sake, it wouldn’t be a good idea.”

