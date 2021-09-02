‘Insufficient Evidence’: Britney Spears Not Charged in Alleged Assault of Staff Member

Britney Spears will not be charged with battery after investigators looked into a dispute between the pop star and one of her employees.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s office announced in a Wednesday press release that Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller declined to file charges after reviewing a case submitted by Spears’ housekeeper.

According to the press release, no charges were filed due to “insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

Spears’ housekeeper accused the pop star of battery last month, alleging that the Gimme More singer slapped her cell phone out of her hand amid a dispute regarding the veterinary care of Spears’ dog.

“The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged,” added the press release. “The housekeeper had no visible injuries.”

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart dismissed the allegation as “sensational tabloid fodder” and insisted that the case “should have been closed immediately.”

Rosengart released another statement following the findings of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office:

“To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has now, not surprisingly, formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries,” he said in a statement obtained by People. “As I have previously stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”

Rosengart went on to say that the case should never have reached the DA’s Office, adding, “sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

The case comes amid Spears’ ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears regarding her court-ordered conservatorship.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com