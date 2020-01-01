comScore

It’s the Start of a New Decade! Happy New Year!

By Ken MeyerJan 1st, 2020, 12:07 am

Happy New Year!

The 2010’s turned out to be quite an interesting 10 years, but the world keeps turning and everyone continues to celebrate as we move into the 2020’s. We at Mediaite extend our sincerest wishes of a happy new year to you, and a happy new decade to go along with it.

Here in America, nothing quite signifies the new year like the Times Square ball drop in New York City. You can check out that moment in the video above, but since much of the world already turned into the year 2020, lets take a look at some of the biggest celebrations that took place:

Sydney

Tokyo

Bangkok

Moscow

Dubai

Berlin

Johannesburg

Athens

Paris

London

