The 2010’s turned out to be quite an interesting 10 years, but the world keeps turning and everyone continues to celebrate as we move into the 2020’s. We at Mediaite extend our sincerest wishes of a happy new year to you, and a happy new decade to go along with it.
Here in America, nothing quite signifies the new year like the Times Square ball drop in New York City. You can check out that moment in the video above, but since much of the world already turned into the year 2020, lets take a look at some of the biggest celebrations that took place:
Sydney
3…2…1… HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎉
Australia welcomed the new year with an impressive #NYE2020 display at the Sydney Harbour pic.twitter.com/QsIdgFlvPT
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 31, 2019
Tokyo
Crowds gather to welcome the #NewYear at #Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing pic.twitter.com/uJPfSGhxu4
— Ruptly (@Ruptly) December 31, 2019
Bangkok
Fireworks light up the night sky in Bangkok, as Thailand welcomes the new year. https://t.co/ctXq07y1a7 #newyearseve pic.twitter.com/y8m5knwaXH
— ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2020
Moscow
Russia rings in 2020 with a firework display in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/AVHIyL3UB8
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 31, 2019
Dubai
This is the moment fireworks exploded around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as Dubai marked the start of a new decade 🎉
Follow the #2020NewYear celebrations here 👉 https://t.co/JKfoVnpt1A pic.twitter.com/0Hilfrrf5l
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2019
Berlin
Dazzling fireworks show heralds in the #NewYear in #Berlin pic.twitter.com/D98t1vb8rm
— Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 1, 2020
Johannesburg
HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM JOHANNESBURG!!! #AfropunkWeSeeYou pic.twitter.com/mkRKCNgsC4
— April is in Jo’burg (@ReignOfApril) December 31, 2019
Athens
New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece https://t.co/8Q8jlpGWMi
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 31, 2019
Paris
Happy New Year France 🎉
Paris is celebrating the beginning of a new decade with this fireworks display 👇
Follow the #2020NewYear celebrations here: https://t.co/JKfoVnpt1A pic.twitter.com/S7IG5kJakG
— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2019
London
VIDEO: London celebrates the last New Year before Brexit with fireworks from the London Eye pic.twitter.com/QR4gg07YN5
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 1, 2020
