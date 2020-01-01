Happy New Year!

The 2010’s turned out to be quite an interesting 10 years, but the world keeps turning and everyone continues to celebrate as we move into the 2020’s. We at Mediaite extend our sincerest wishes of a happy new year to you, and a happy new decade to go along with it.

Here in America, nothing quite signifies the new year like the Times Square ball drop in New York City. You can check out that moment in the video above, but since much of the world already turned into the year 2020, lets take a look at some of the biggest celebrations that took place:

Sydney

3…2…1… HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎉 Australia welcomed the new year with an impressive #NYE2020 display at the Sydney Harbour pic.twitter.com/QsIdgFlvPT — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 31, 2019

Tokyo

Bangkok

Fireworks light up the night sky in Bangkok, as Thailand welcomes the new year. https://t.co/ctXq07y1a7 #newyearseve pic.twitter.com/y8m5knwaXH — ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2020

Moscow

Russia rings in 2020 with a firework display in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/AVHIyL3UB8 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 31, 2019

Dubai

This is the moment fireworks exploded around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as Dubai marked the start of a new decade 🎉 Follow the #2020NewYear celebrations here 👉 https://t.co/JKfoVnpt1A pic.twitter.com/0Hilfrrf5l — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2019

Berlin

Johannesburg

Athens

New Year's celebrations in Athens, Greece https://t.co/8Q8jlpGWMi — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 31, 2019

Paris

Happy New Year France 🎉 Paris is celebrating the beginning of a new decade with this fireworks display 👇 Follow the #2020NewYear celebrations here: https://t.co/JKfoVnpt1A pic.twitter.com/S7IG5kJakG — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2019

London

VIDEO: London celebrates the last New Year before Brexit with fireworks from the London Eye pic.twitter.com/QR4gg07YN5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 1, 2020

Watch above.

