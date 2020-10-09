Saturday Night Live announced Friday that they will replace scheduled musical guest Morgan Wallen with Jack White after videos surfaced of Wallen partying and kissing multiple people in a crowded Alabama bar this weekend.

Wallen was abruptly dropped as the musical guest Wednesday following the news of how he spent his weekend, as he broke NBC’s Covid-19 protocols. The country singer issued an apology video on his Instagram account, expressing his regret for his actions amid the pandemic.

“I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this,” Wallen said in the video. “I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down. And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do.”

White’s performance on Saturday will be his third appearance on the show as a musical guest, and his fourth overall, as he performed with Meg White as The White Stripes in 2002. The singer is set to release The White Stripes Greatest Hits on December 4.

This week’s episode will also be hosted by actor and stand-up comedian Bill Burr, marking his first time as a host of the sketch comedy series.

