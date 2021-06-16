Jackass director Jeff Tremaine has been granted a three-year restraining order against franchise star Bam Margera.

Tremaine testified on Tuesday in front of a Los Angeles judge, who issued the restraining order with an expiration date of June 15, 2024.

The director of the Jackass films filed for the restraining order after Margera allegedly sent him and his family death threats.

Tremaine provided the court with several documents showing screenshots of texts allegedly sent from Margera, including ones that reportedly read, “I’m gonna kill you in one mother fucking punch” and “Keep it up fat boy and I will continue.”

The restraining order also applies to Tremaine’s wife and two kids.

“I am in great fear for my and my family’s personal safety,” Tremaine wrote in his petition to the court, detailing how Margera allegedly began threatening him after he was fired from Jackass 4 in February.

Margera, a Jackass star since its inception on MTV in 2000, was axed from the upcoming sequel failing to abide by conditions set forth by Tremaine, co-star Johnny Knoxville and the film’s producers – including staying sober and seeking mental health counseling.

In the wake of his firing, Margera posted a series of erratic Instagram videos claiming the Jackass team put him through “torture” and made unreasonable demands – such as taking a myriad of medications – in order for him to stay on the project.

Knoxville commented on the controversy last month in an interview with GQ, telling the publication, “I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”

