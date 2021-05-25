Jackass’ Steve-O Somehow Convinced a Doctor to Dress Like a Clown and Paralyze Him ‘From the Waist Down’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Steve-O certainly knows how to promote a film — revealing to fans that he managed to convince a doctor to temporarily paralyze him from the waist down in preparation for Jackass 4.

“I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four-inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me,” he said in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel.

While he didn’t specify if the scene will make it into Jackass 4, which Paramount is set to release on October 22, a bloody clip of someone sticking a long needle into Steve-O’s spine was included in the YouTube video.

“Dude, everything that’s about to happen right now is all bad,” Steve-O said as cameramen filmed his backside. “I love it.”

Despite telling NME in 2016 that chances of another Jackass film were “virtually non-existent,” the group of stunt performers have decided to reunite for the franchise’s fourth installment, and time has clearly failed to slow them down.

Steve-O also revealed that he is “getting ready to do a world record highest belly flop ever performed into pure piss.”

“That’s why I have 190 gallons of piss in my front yard at home,” he explained.

While the Jackass team made it to movie four, after years of performing stunts on the small screen, Johnny Knoxville revealed to GQ that this stint will be his last.

“I can’t afford to have any more concussions,” Knoxville said of his stunt career. “I can’t put my family through that.”

Steve-O, however, is keeping the door open, noting that, “Every movie that we ever made was the fucking last one.”

