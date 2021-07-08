<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her past struggles with substance abuse — revealing that she once passed out on set due to a “bad batch of ecstasy.”

On Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith discussed the rise of alcoholism among women with her fellow co-hosts, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith.

The actress tied the topic to her own relationship with drugs and alcohol, calling herself a “walking miracle.”

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water,” she shared. “Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having me a little ball.”

She went on to say that she wasn’t taking any drugs that she considered addictive, but would use ecstasy, alcohol, and weed at the same time, calling the combination her “cocktail.”

“Your threshold becomes so high, that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to,” she said, adding, “Ok, if I do ecstasy, weed, and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.”

She later shared an “eye-opening incident” that occurred on the set of The Nutty Professor in 1996.

“I passed out,” she revealed. “I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy.”

“I told everybody that I must’ve had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That’s what I said,” she continued. “But I tell you what I did though. Got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

Pinkett Smith now only enjoys the occasional glass of red wine, but “cannot touch vodka.”

“I cannot touch rum,” she shared. “Rum’s another one. No dark liquor.”

Banfield-Norris also opened up about her relationship with drugs, pointing to the stress she’s felt as a recovering heroin addict who has denied her family’s history with substance abuse.

Watch above, via Facebook Watch.

