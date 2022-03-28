Jaden Smith seemed to celebrate on Twitter after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for his remarks about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The entertainment world was shocked on Sunday night when Will Smith got on stage and clobbered Rock for making a joke about Jada’s baldness, a personal subject for the actress since she was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018. Smith apologized to the Academy for his violent outburst and Rock declined to file a police report, though the slap overshadowed the public conversation surrounding the award show.

The Smiths were seen enjoying the afterparty as the Academy tweeted they do not “condone violence of any form.” In any case, Jaden Smith appeared to celebrate how the night went, tweeting “And That’s How We Do It” after the Oscars broadcast ended

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

