Back when John Mulaney first hosted Saturday Night Live in 2018, one of the best sketches was easily the delightfully weird “Diner Lobster” musical, following the tale of one man’s dangerous decision to order the lobster at a diner.

Last year Mulaney and SNL followed up with the equally bizarre “Bodega Bathroom.”

And now they’ve delivered again with “Airport Sushi,” featuring Mulaney and the SNL cast performing a series of increasingly absurd musical numbers expanding from warning against the sushi to just reminding us all how much it sucks to be at LaGuardia.

This time there were two big cameos — the great David Byrne (last night’s musical guest), and a flying Jake Gyllenhaal. Both Byrne and Gyllenhaal appeared in Mulaney’s recent Netflix special John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch.

There’s really no point in trying to explain what happens, you should just watch for yourself above, via NBC.

